Dennis Ludwitzke

Dennis Lee Ludwitzke was born on April 9, 1936, in Lake City, the son of Roy and Irene (Orner) Ludwitzke. He grew up there and graduated from Lake City High School in 1954. Dennis had various jobs as a young man including serving as a Lifeguard at Lake Pepin, which he swam all the way across. He went to school at Winona State College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, in 1958. He followed with a Masters degree from Winona State University, in 1968. On June 11, 1960, Dennis was married to Verdell Billing in Winona. The couple lived in Owatonna and Dennis taught school in Kenyon and Owatonna. They moved to Winona in 1964 where Dennis taught until his retirement in 1993. In 1996 they moved to Cannon Falls. They were members of Central Lutheran Church in Winona, and St. Ansgar’s Lutheran Church in Cannon Falls. Dennis was active in the church choirs, enjoyed gardening, all kinds of art, upholstery, and doing puzzles.