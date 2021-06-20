 Skip to main content
Dennis F. Pellowski

DODGE, Wis. — Dennis F. Pellowski, age 79, of Dodge, Wis., passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in La Crosse.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Creek, Wis. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.

