Delores M. Ausderau, age 95, of Whitehall died on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Colonel Larson Park Shelter in Whitehall. Masks and social distancing will be required and no lunch will be served.