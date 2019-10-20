FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Delores Lucille Sutter, 91, of Fountain City passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home, where she lived for the past 70 years.
Delores was born in Chester Township, Wabasha County, Minn., July 19, 1928, to Fred and Margaret (Lohn) Glander. On Sept. 13, 1949, she was united in marriage to Merton Sutter at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Fountain City. Together they farmed and had a poultry operation, where she gathered thousands of eggs daily for over 60 years.
Delores taught Sunday school for many years at St. John’s, and she will be remembered for her gift of caring through cards and notes sent to family, friends, church and community members. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ and the women’s guild. Delores was also a charter member of the Old Time Farm Fest Lions Club.
She is survived by her children, Mert, Mary Aus, John, Faye Strelow (Ron Novak), Carol Grant, Gary, Lisa (Daryl) Schmitt and Heidi (Kevin) Wachowiak; grandchildren, Kim Aus, Derek Strelow, Chad and Tim Grant, Erik Sutter, Brittany Scholl, Bethany Schmitt (Ethan Bown), and Jordan and Katie Wachowiak; great-grandchildren, Landon and Colton Scholl; brother, Richard Glander; sister, Shirley (Roger) Meier; sister-in-law, Nancy Glander; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Merton; sisters, Eldona Stuber, Wilma Waskowiak, Luella Kuehn, Marcella Sass, Iva Kennebeck and Harriet Oesau; brothers, Fred, LeRoy and Melvin Glander; and sons-in-law, Michael Aus and Thomas Grant.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Fountain City, Pastor Greg Ferriss officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 1 p.m. until time of the service.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Church or Old Time Farm Fest Lions Club.