ALMA, Wis. — Delores Alice Loewenhagen, 90, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the American Lutheran Home, Mondovi, Wis. She was born June 11, 1930, in the town of Alma and was the daughter of the late Sam and Elsie Gleiter. On Sept. 2, 1950, Delores was united in marriage to Martin “Chip” L. Loewenhagen in Alma. Martin preceded Delores in death April 2, 2020.

Delores was the church secretary for St. John Lutheran Church in Alma for 21 years. She was also a devoted member of St. John Lutheran Church and was an active member of the W-ELCA and the quilters club. She was also a member of the Hill and Dale Homemakers.

Delores is survived by her children, Deb (Warren) Seifert of Pepin, Wis., his son, Dean Loewenhagen of Minneapolis, his daughter, Lori Duren of Red Wing, and her daughter-in-law, Linda (the late Gary) Loewenhagen of Alma. Also by her five grandsons, Brad (Lindsay) Seifert of Lakeville, Minn., Dustin (Sarah) Seifert of Pepin, Jesse (Jordan) Seifert, New Richmond, Wis., Steven Loewenhagen of Alma, Michael Duren of Red Wing; and by four great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons. Besides her parents, Samuel and Elsie Gleiter and her aunt, Esther Hartman, Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Martin “Chip” Loewenhagen; son, Gary Loewenhagen; and brother, Melvin Gleiter.

A memorial service for both Delores and her husband, Martin “Chip” Loewenhagen, who passed away April 2, 2020, will be held at 5:30 p.m. today, Feb. 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma, with Pastor Michelle Rem officiating. Inurnment and committal services for Delores and Martin will be at Alma Memorial Cemetery in late spring. A memorial gathering will be held from 3 p.m. until the hour of the services today, Friday, Feb.19, for Delores and Martin, all at the church. Please share your memories of Delores or express your words of comfort at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.