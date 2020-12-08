INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Delores A. (Waldera) Kulig, 90, died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Gundersen Tri-County Memorial Care Center in Whitehall, Wis.

She was born May 29, 1930, in Arcadia, Wis., to Michael and Pauline (Lisowski) Waldera. She married Bernard Kulig, Aug. 24, 1949, at SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Independence. He died Feb. 19, 2010.

Delores’ work history included housekeeping, assembly line, laundry and managing Kulig Candy Company with her husband, but she will be remembered most for her sewing talents. She spent many years sewing for Gopher Glove and ORC Industries and was always willing to assist family with their mending needs.

Delores was a lifelong member of SS. Peter and Paul Parish and volunteered her time to support fundraising for the school and church. She was a member of the Sylver’s TV Service women’s bowling team and spent many hours on the golf course with friends and family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.