INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Delores A. (Waldera) Kulig, 90, died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Gundersen Tri-County Memorial Care Center in Whitehall, Wis.
She was born May 29, 1930, in Arcadia, Wis., to Michael and Pauline (Lisowski) Waldera. She married Bernard Kulig, Aug. 24, 1949, at SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Independence. He died Feb. 19, 2010.
Delores’ work history included housekeeping, assembly line, laundry and managing Kulig Candy Company with her husband, but she will be remembered most for her sewing talents. She spent many years sewing for Gopher Glove and ORC Industries and was always willing to assist family with their mending needs.
Delores was a lifelong member of SS. Peter and Paul Parish and volunteered her time to support fundraising for the school and church. She was a member of the Sylver’s TV Service women’s bowling team and spent many hours on the golf course with friends and family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
Survivors include one son, Michael (Sue) Kulig of Cochrane, Wis., three daughters, Debra (Bill) Kampa of Independence, Karen Kulig of Independence, Mo., and Fay (Chris) Joyce of Alameda, Calif.; six grandchildren, Scott (Holly) Kampa, Kim (Matt) Clatt, Carmen (Nate) Lee, Lee Kampa, Alyssa and Ian Joyce; seven great-grandchildren, Brenna, Ashlyn and Regan Clatt, Catherine and Sophia Kampa, Jonah and Greta Lee.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bernard; her parents; nine brothers, Apolinary, Daniel, Everett, Roland, Richard, Adrian, Lynus, Larry and Michael Waldera; two sisters, Adeline Slaby and Evelyn Severson Gamroth.
Delores’ family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Gundersen Tri-County Care Center and St. Croix Hospice, for the special attention and loving care she received, especially during these challenging COVID times.
Mass of Christian Burial, with COVID-19 guidelines, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with the Rev. George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Mass may be viewed on SS. Peter and Paul Catholic School Facebook Live. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to Mass.
Memorials are suggested to SS. Peter and Paul Parish or School; Gundersen Tri-County Care Center; or St. Croix Hospice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
