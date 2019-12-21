MINNESOTA CITY, Minn. — Deborah “Debbie” Maus, 63, of Minnesota City passed away peacefully in her sleep following a courageous fight with leukemia early in the morning on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse, Wis.
You have free articles remaining.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview, Minn., with Funeral Celebrant Jen Corcoran presiding, with a luncheon to follow the service. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, and one hour prior to the service at Hoff Celebration of Life Center. Debbie’s family asks that you please consider wearing her favorite color, red, to the service in her honor. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gundersen Health Foundation: Paula’s Purse. Please visit www.hofffuneral.com to leave a tribute message to the family.