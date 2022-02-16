WINONA—David William Koetz, 83, of Winona, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his home.
Visitation 10:00 AM until services at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona, with military rites at the church following the service. A luncheon and reception will be held at the Winona American Legion Club. Spring burial at the Witoka Cemetery.
