David William Koetz

WINONA—David William Koetz, 83, of Winona, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his home.

Visitation 10:00 AM until services at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona, with military rites at the church following the service. A luncheon and reception will be held at the Winona American Legion Club. Spring burial at the Witoka Cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

