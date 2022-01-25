TREMPEALEAU, WI—David Wallace “Butch” Raymond, 91, of Trempealeau, WI, died Sunday, January 16, 2022 at The Pillars of White Bear Lake, MN. Recently, David was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 69 years, Norma Marie Dolle. For the majority of their 69 years married life, the couple resided in St. Paul, MN.

After teaching in the St. Paul Public Schools for 35 years, David (Wallace) and Norma retired to Trempealeau, WI. While living in Trempealeau, they became co-owners of the supper club “At the Corner” in Centerville, WI with his brother, Tony and Tony’s wife, Sandy. David was an avid golfer, curler, and a pretty darn good poker player. Another interest of his was designing and building homes, including several of the homes they lived in.

David Wallace is survived by four sons: Bill, Paul (Colleen), John (Chris), Mark (Stacy); two daughters: Pat (Ron) Shelito, Barb (Mike) Ives; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five sisters: Mary Jean Dettinger (Gerald Bruce), Roseann Raymond, Irene (Maynard) Smieja, Janet Raymond, Kathryn Raymond (Art Haspeslagh); and one brother, Tony (Sandy) Raymond.

In addition to his beloved wife, David Wallace was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Martha Sacia Skroska and Helen (Roger) Emeott .

Please join us as we say goodbye to David Wallace Raymond, a loving husband, father, brother, and friend at a Celebration of Life; Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Trempealeau, WI with Father Parr officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Trempealeau. Friends may arrive at the church one hour prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David Wallace Raymond’s memory to: Saint Bartholomew Catholic Church 11646 South St., Trempealeau, WI 54661.