David Oliver Keller, 94, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. He was born in Cochrane, Wis., Feb.10, 1926, the son of Esther (Bade) and Oliver Keller and a third generation descendant of Swiss emigres Rachalia Spörnlin (Bollinger) and Henry Keller who settled in Buffalo City, Wis., in the mid-19th century.

Following his graduation from Cochrane High School in 1944, he joined the Navy where he served stateside, stationed on Long Island, N.Y. until 1946. He attended UW-Madison for three semesters before returning to Cochrane where he lived the remainder of his life.

He was hired in 1949 as a general laborer at Dairyland Power Cooperative in Alma, Wis., and retired 40 years later in the role of switchboard operator.

He met Alethea Blank at the Prairie Moon dance hall near Cochrane in 1951. They wed six months later and were married for 63 years. Their children are Katherine Keller (Milwaukee) and Daniel Keller (Cochrane).

A devoted husband, Dave possessed a genial, fun-loving nature. He liked to tease and play pranks on unsuspecting nieces, nephews, and neighbor children. He often quoted Jack Benny, telling them, “My eyes are bluer than a hitchhiker’s thumb in Alaska.”