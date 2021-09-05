David Lee Symicek, age 74, of Red Wing, Minnesota, died peacefully Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the Lake City Care Center. David was born January 7, 1947, in Winona, Minn., to Al and Barbara (Neyers) Symicek. He graduated from Winona Cotter High School with the class of 1965. David was a proud member of the Army National Guard dedicating more than 20 years for our country. David worked in maintenance as a unit administrator for M & I Banks for twenty years of dedicated service. On September 8, 1995, he was united in marriage to Sandra Morgan in Ellsworth, Wis.

David was rather fond of sports; whether they were in person or on TV. He lived for them as it brought him much excitement rooting for his favorite team. He was especially passionate for his beloved Green Bay Packers and the Ellsworth Hubbers. He also delighted in reading any books that involved military history and wars. He was fascinated by military leaders and eras. In the times he wasn’t rooting on at sporting events or reading, he was spending his time with his family and faith. Of all things in life his faith was most important to him.