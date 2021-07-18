Darrel L. Poffenberger, age 93, of Winona passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Cottagewood in Rochester, Minn. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Winona, where a reception will be held at the church following the service. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.