Darrel L. Poffenberger

Darrel L. Poffenberger, age 93, of Winona passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Cottagewood in Rochester, Minn. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Winona, where a reception will be held at the church following the service. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

