 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darold A. Block

WINONA — Darold A. Block, age 88, of Winona passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Sauer Health Care.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 766 W. Wabasha St., Winona. Burial will be in Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Wilson.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Sky Science: Why are snowflakes individually unique?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News