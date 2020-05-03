Daniel Charles Shrake

Dan’s schooling in Winona included achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and culminated in his graduation from Saint Mary’s College. Profoundly inspired by the mission and method of Saint John Baptiste de La Salle, founder of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools, Dan embarked on a teaching and coaching career that spanned four decades. He felt honored by his many friendships with current and former students over the years. He was a Latin scholar.

Dan loved his family, and he took special pride in his children and grandchildren. His wide variety of interests and his efforts to perfect all his pursuits have left cherished memories for all who knew him. He is best remembered for his devotion to the Catholic faith, his love of learning for learning’s sake, the spirituality he derived from classical music, his own performances of the greatest piano compositions, and his appreciation of Laurel and Hardy. The products of his fine woodworking skills now grace our homes. He spent a lifetime playing and watching basketball, baseball, and other sports, always sharing his insights on the finer points of the games. He played his last game of H-O-R-S-E at the age of 81 on an outdoor court in Chicago. He won.