Dale R. "Bob" Gronewold

Bob was born September 17, 1930, in Gothenburg, NE, to John and Anna (Poggendorf) Gronewold. He graduated from Wheat Ridge High School, Denver, CO. He received an Accounting Degree in Denver. He honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War. In September 1951, he married Marjorie Marie Yost in Denver, CO. They moved to Winona in 1969, when he started his employment with United Building Centers, Winona and he retired in December 1994 as their Chief Financial Officer. Together they had four children: Douglas, Donald, Daniel and Denise. Marjorie passed away in 1988. He later married Ruth Ann Cierzan in Winona, MN.