WINONA—Dale R. “Bob” Gronewold, 90 of Winona, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse, WI.
Bob was born September 17, 1930, in Gothenburg, NE, to John and Anna (Poggendorf) Gronewold. He graduated from Wheat Ridge High School, Denver, CO. He received an Accounting Degree in Denver. He honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War. In September 1951, he married Marjorie Marie Yost in Denver, CO. They moved to Winona in 1969, when he started his employment with United Building Centers, Winona and he retired in December 1994 as their Chief Financial Officer. Together they had four children: Douglas, Donald, Daniel and Denise. Marjorie passed away in 1988. He later married Ruth Ann Cierzan in Winona, MN.
He was a long-time member of Central Lutheran and Faith Lutheran Churches. He was a talented musician who shared his gift of music with all who knew him through church, Winona Barbershop Chorus, and family and friends. He was an avid gardener, involved with the Boy Scouts of America, and loved to trout fish. He deeply loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Ruth; daughter Denise Jones, Weston, WI; son Daniel (Sharrie) Gronewold, Champlain, MN; daughter-in-law Debbie Best, Onalaska, WI; a sister Velma Andrews, Denver, CO; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and other beloved relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Marjorie; two sons: Donald and Douglas; a brother Marvin Gronewold; and two sisters: Irma Pallaoro and Bernita Gronewold.
Public memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home with Rev. Katherine Chatelaine-Samsen officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required per MN guidelines.
Family requests memorials be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, Winona, MN.
