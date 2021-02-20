Dale Kenneth Hoenk, 70, of Winona passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in his home with family by his side after a courageous fight against cancer.
Dale was born May 26, 1950, in Elgin, Minn., to Kenneth and Leone Hoenk. He spent most of his childhood in Winona, attending Winona Middle School and Winona Senior High. After graduating high school, Dale began delivering newspaper bundles for Winona Daily News while he attended Winona State University and obtained a degree in industrial arts. After graduating, he worked in construction for Madison Silos then transitioned his career to UPS working as a package delivery driver.
On Sept. 1, 1984, he married his loving wife, Beverly Wisted and had two children, Keri and Matt. Dale enjoyed being the captain on their boat, “H’Anchors Away.” He spent his weekends in the summer on the sandbars of the Mississippi River and enjoyed ice fishing on the weekends in the winter. He looked forward to the family’s annual salmon fishing trip to Door County (35 years) and his annual “guy’s trip” Walleye Fishing in Ontario Canada (17 years).
When Dale was not fishing or boating his passion was connecting with and helping others. He was extremely handy and was always willing to help others fix anything that wasn’t working properly. Even more, he always had time to catch up with a friend. He had a way of making a person feel as though they were most important in that moment; a true gift. When he wasn’t fixing things or chatting with friends, he loved to sit on the deck and watch the Purple Martin’s nest in gourdes he setup each year.
In 2012 Dale retired after working 33 years at UPS. Dale spent his retirement enjoying time with his granddaughters, working part-time delivering cars for Lewiston Auto and watching bald eagles around Lake Pepin while delivering for Motor Parts.
Dale will be missed by his wife, Bev; children, Keri (Sam) Cada and Matt (Reegan) Hoenk; granddaughters, Callie, Kenley (his “Little Buddy”), Peyton, and grandson expected in July 2021; mother, Leone Hoenk; siblings, Carol (Craig) VanOort and Sue (Richard) Holland; father-in-law, Elmo Wisted; and many nieces, nephews, other family members, and close friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hoenk; and mother-in-law, Marylou Wisted.
A public “walk-through” visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center. A private family service will follow.
The funeral will be live-streamed at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. Click the following link to view: https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1613772052101780
Please leave a memory of Dale and view his video tribute at www.hofffuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be designated to Squamous Cell Carcinoma cancer research at Mayo Clinic. Memorials can be made online at www.mayoclinic.org/development or mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW Rochester, Minn. 55905. Gifts made in Memory of Dale Hoenk.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be followed.