Dale Kenneth Hoenk, 70, of Winona passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in his home with family by his side after a courageous fight against cancer.

Dale was born May 26, 1950, in Elgin, Minn., to Kenneth and Leone Hoenk. He spent most of his childhood in Winona, attending Winona Middle School and Winona Senior High. After graduating high school, Dale began delivering newspaper bundles for Winona Daily News while he attended Winona State University and obtained a degree in industrial arts. After graduating, he worked in construction for Madison Silos then transitioned his career to UPS working as a package delivery driver.

On Sept. 1, 1984, he married his loving wife, Beverly Wisted and had two children, Keri and Matt. Dale enjoyed being the captain on their boat, “H’Anchors Away.” He spent his weekends in the summer on the sandbars of the Mississippi River and enjoyed ice fishing on the weekends in the winter. He looked forward to the family’s annual salmon fishing trip to Door County (35 years) and his annual “guy’s trip” Walleye Fishing in Ontario Canada (17 years).