{{featured_button_text}}

LANESBORO — Dale Lynn Hatlevig, 65, of Lanesboro died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford. A funeral service held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at North Prairie Lutheran Church with the Rev. Sarah Walker Brown officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Hoff Funeral Home, Rushford, and from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service at the church. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service, Rushford, is assisting the family.