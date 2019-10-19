LANESBORO — Dale Lynn Hatlevig, 65, of Lanesboro died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford. A funeral service held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at North Prairie Lutheran Church with the Rev. Sarah Walker Brown officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Hoff Funeral Home, Rushford, and from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service at the church. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service, Rushford, is assisting the family.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.