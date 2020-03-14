Curtis F. Pronschinske

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Holy Family Parish with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, where there will be a 7:30 p.m. rosary and public prayer service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass Monday at church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.