Cora Elida Johnson, 95, of Rushford, died Friday, January 28, 2022, at Good Shepherd in Rushford. Cora was born on July 30, 1926 on her family farm in rural Peterson to Christ and Ella (Koljord) Johnson. Cora moved to the cities where she worked at Daytons until she moved to the farm to care for her aging parents. She lived on the family farm until 2009. Cora was a wonderful artist and loved to bake. She was a lifetime member of North Prairie Lutheran Church in rural Lanesboro. There she was a part of the ladies’ aid and WELCA. Each year she would pray the Norwegian table prayer at the church’s Christmas Fest.
Cora is survived by numerous cousins and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Norman (Helen), Esther, and Obert; cousins who helped her on the farm: Orley and Robert Koljord; numerous other cousins; and her special friend Marian Nordgaard.
A funeral service for Cora will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford with Pastor Sarah Walker Brown officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Cora will be laid to rest at a later date in North Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in Rural Lanesboro. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Rushford is assisting the family with arrangements.