Cora Elida Johnson, 95, of Rushford, died Friday, January 28, 2022, at Good Shepherd in Rushford. Cora was born on July 30, 1926 on her family farm in rural Peterson to Christ and Ella (Koljord) Johnson. Cora moved to the cities where she worked at Daytons until she moved to the farm to care for her aging parents. She lived on the family farm until 2009. Cora was a wonderful artist and loved to bake. She was a lifetime member of North Prairie Lutheran Church in rural Lanesboro. There she was a part of the ladies’ aid and WELCA. Each year she would pray the Norwegian table prayer at the church’s Christmas Fest.