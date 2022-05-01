RED WING, Minn. — Connie Rose Boland, 70, of Red Wing, formerly of Eden Prairie, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by immediate family. Connie was born in Winona, Minnesota, on July 10, 1951, to Francis D. and Rose (Johnson) Boland.

Connie is survived by her son Stephen Francis, wife Deelah (Maplewood Minn.); adored grandchildren: Shelby and Asher; mother, Rose Boland (Red Wing); and sister Sue Boland Guerber and husband John (Red Wing). She was preceded in death by her father, Francis.

She graduated from Cotter High School, Winona, Minn., in 1969 and later the Minnesota School of Art and Design in Minneapolis and was an extremely talented artist. In 2016, she retired from Fox 9-KMSP TV in Eden Prairie where she worked as the executive assistant to the station General Manager.

Connie was kind, caring and generous. She loved helping others and would always go the extra mile. She was selfless and dedicated her life to her family. The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic and Hospital, Red Wing and Mayo Clinic Hospice for the caring compassionate care they provided to our beloved Connie.

Connie donated her body to the University of Minnesota for medical science research. As per her wishes, there will be no formal service. A private service for immediate family will be held at a later date.