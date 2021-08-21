Connei Rae Carpenter-Duff

WINONA—Connie Rae Carpenter-Duff, 73 of Winona passed away at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital on Monday, August 16, 2021 following a short battle with Covid and a three year battle with multiple myeloma. Connie was born to Ray and Alice (Harris) Carpenter on April 23, 1948. Her childhood was spent in Pickwick where she loved to roam the wooded hillsides and rolling pastures with her sidekick, Mary Lu (Nagle) Frey and where she and her Dad spent many happy hours together target practicing with rifles. In 1967 she married her high school sweetheart, Joe Duff. They were married for 49 years and lived in Homer until his passing in 2016.

Connie had many interests. She had a great love and respect for nature. She adored cats and horses. She was an avid reader and had a passion for the history of The Old West and Native Americans and also studied her family genealogy. Scrapbooking and interior design were her creative outlets. Connie and Joe cruised in their classic convertible on the lookout for antique treasures and new restaurants to visit. They also enjoyed traveling, especially to visit Maja, Connie’s Swiss pen pal of 58 years. She had a great love of her friends and a wonderful sense of humor. One thing she did not enjoy was cooking and she missed Joe who was the family chef. Her friends often teased about her lack of cooking ability.