On the eve of Independence Day, Saturday, July 3, 2021, Clifford Reginold Thompson, Sr., 90, of Lewiston, Minn., passed away peacefully on the family farm surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 11, 1931, on Vinegar Hill, Rushford, Minn., to Carl and Emma Thompson. He was united in marriage with Mathilda Hoch.

Visitation will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church-Silo, in rural Lewiston, Minn., from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church-Silo with another visitation one-hour prior.

