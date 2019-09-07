Cleo Miller

ST. CHARLES — Cleo Maxine Miller, 93, of rural St. Charles died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospitals-St. Mary’s Rochester Campus. Cleo was born April 30, 1926, in Saratoga Township, to Thomas and Margaret (Nichols) Biermann. Cleo enjoyed dancing, where she met Donald Miller. They were married May 5, 1950, in St. Charles and farmed near Troy. Donald died in 1980. In her younger years, Cleo kept house for Dr. Page of St. Charles. She worked for Camera Art in Lewiston, as a waitress for Del’s Café, Holiday House and Dogpatch Inn at Troy, where she bartended and managed. Cleo worked in to her 80s as a hostess/bartender at Golden Horn in Utica. She enjoyed dancing, birdwatching and taking trips to local casinos.
Survivors include four children, Linda Herr of Rochester, Sandy (Judy) Miller of Chatfield, Tom (Karen) Miller of Dover and Jon (Cheryl) Miller of St. Charles; ten grandchildren, Abby, Christopher, Jesse, Joel, Jeremy, Tommy, Cody, Jordan, Matthew and Jackie; nine great-grandchildren, Hope, Forrest, Faith, Tessa, Tiffani, Jeffrey and Alyssa, Alec and Lian; and two great-great-grandchildren, Aliza and Nassen; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Biermann of St. Charles; and a brother-in-law, Lyle Miller of Spokane, Washington. In addition to her husband, Donald, she was preceded in death by a son, Randy in 2018; a brother, Clifford Biermann; and a sister, Verna Campbell.
Services to celebrate Cleo’s life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles, led by funeral celebrant Dianne Rislow. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles and one hour before services Tuesday. Please share a memory of Cleo at her online guestbook and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.