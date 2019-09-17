WINONA/PETERSON — Clenora A. Moran, 97, of Winona and formerly of Peterson, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Sauer Memorial Home in Winona. There will be a funeral service for Clenora at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Grace Lutheran Church in Peterson. Burial will be at the East Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Peterson. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the church. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Rushford, is assisting the family with arrangements.
