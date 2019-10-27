Clarice E. Brandt, 94, of Winona died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Sauer Health Care in Winona.
She was born May 30, 1925, in Fillmore County, Minnesota, to Louis and Inga (Jenson) Sorum. She attended high school in Rushford and graduated in 1943. She met Richard Brandt while living and working in Winona, and they married Aug. 11, 1951, in Winona. Richard died in January 1997. Clarice marred Orrin Grotjahn on Oct. 6, 2001, in Winona. Orrin died in January 2018.
When Clarice moved to Winona, she worked briefly at Kresge’s Department Store, before joining R.D. Cone Ace Hardware Store in 1949. Clarice started out as a sales clerk in housewares and moved on to other jobs in paint, plumbing and electrical and inventory departments. But it was the shipping and receiving work during some 30 years that she liked the most. Her husband, Richard, retired from R.D. Cone in 1974, after working 43 years for the company. Clarice retired from R.D. Cone in 1990 after 41 years.
Clarice always enjoyed visiting with friends and family. She also liked to garden, pick blackberries and loved animals, particularly cats. She enjoyed dancing, especially polkas and the two-step. She traveled and took tours around the U.S. to Hawaii about four or five times, Washington state, Alaska, North and South Dakota, Ohio, Florida, New York, Maine, Washington, D.C., and Nova Scotia in Canada.
Clarice was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Inga Sorum; both husbands, Richard Brandt and Orrin Grotjahn; brother, Lawrence Sorum; sister, Milda Burfeind. She is survived by her nieces, Dorothy Bach of Honolulu, Hawaii, Barbara (Fel) Burfeind-Barbante of Fairfax, Virginia, Joyce (Marty) Petrovic of Brecksville, Ohio, and Karen Burfeind of Loveland, Colorado; great-nieces and nephews, Adrian Barbante, Kathryn (Chris) Barbante-Paulin, Marissa (Branden) Barnes and Nathan Petrovic.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. all at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, following lunch after the service.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and Fountain City, Wisconsin. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.