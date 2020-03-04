Clara S. Madison

WABASHA — Clara S. Madison, 82, of Wabasha died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center, Wabasha.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Wabasha United Church of Christ. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Wabasha. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha and beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.

