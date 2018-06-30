WHITEHALL, Wis. — Claire Paul Hanson, 75, of Whitehall died Friday, June 29, 2018, in his home surrounded by his family.
Claire was born Nov. 27, 1942, in La Crosse, to Arnold and Victoria (Waller) Hanson. He married Shirley Leer July 13, 1991, in the Elk Creek Lutheran Church.
Claire was employed with Accelerated Genetics for 37 years, often seven days a week for 13 hours a day, making him a top salesman for many years. Claire was a member of the Farm Bureau Board, the Trempealeau County Communications board and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church council.
Claire enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting and the Green Bay Packers, throughout his life.
Claire is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Carl (Star) Hanson of Gilbertsville, Ky., daughter, Carmen (Gary) Markgren of River Falls, son, Al (Andrea) Hanson of Whitehall; daughter, Sue (Michael) Richards of Onalaska, daughter, Cassie (Jeff) Hammond of Ettrick, daughter, Amber Bartle of La Crosse; 15 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; three sisters, Mary Karen (Gary) Nelsestuen of St. Paul, Margo (Bruce) Ausderau of Osseo, Wis., and Carol Hanson of Osseo; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and his beloved dog, Dusty.
Claire was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Whitehall, with Pastor Peter Jonas officiating. Burial will be in the Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Pigeon Falls, Wis.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 2, in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall and also one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.