ROLLINGSTONE — Christy Marie Wheeler, 68, of Rollingstone passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 23, 1952, to Cyrus and Dolores (Hengel) Speltz in Rollingstone. She grew up in Rollingstone, one of four children. She attended Holy Trinity School before attending Winona Senior High School when it opened. After graduating, she met a young construction worker named Greg Wheeler, who happened to be working on the dike project in Winona. They fell madly in love and were married three months later Dec. 5, 1981; they just celebrated their 39th anniversary last weekend. For seven years they lived in North Branch and started their family. They eventually moved back home to Rollingstone.