ROLLINGSTONE — Christy Marie Wheeler, 68, of Rollingstone passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 23, 1952, to Cyrus and Dolores (Hengel) Speltz in Rollingstone. She grew up in Rollingstone, one of four children. She attended Holy Trinity School before attending Winona Senior High School when it opened. After graduating, she met a young construction worker named Greg Wheeler, who happened to be working on the dike project in Winona. They fell madly in love and were married three months later Dec. 5, 1981; they just celebrated their 39th anniversary last weekend. For seven years they lived in North Branch and started their family. They eventually moved back home to Rollingstone.
Christy was a wonderful, generous, and selfless mom and person. She always made time to help friends, family and even strangers and would not stop until she knew you were taken care of. Their three wonderful children, Carrie, Greg, Kelli, and her grandchildren knew this better than anyone. She also loved crafting, holiday traditions, gardening, shopping, playing softball in her younger years, spending time with family and friends, making people laugh and, of course, her kitties.
She is survived by her loving husband, Greg Sr.; children, Carrie (Theron) Gammell, Greg Wheeler Jr, Kelli (Gary) Thelen; grandchildren, Noah, Braeden, Masion, Xander, Bodhi; brother, Jon Speltz; brother-in-law, Ed Schell. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sue Schell; brother, Dusty Speltz; sister-in-law, Gloria Oakes-Speltz.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Due to COVID-19 regulations there will not be visitation prior to the service. Masks are required to be worn. Burial to follow at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Rollingstone. Memorials preferred to the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org). Cards may be sent to Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Attn: Wheeler Family, 3480 Service Dr., Winona, MN 55987. The service will be available for replay on hofffuneral.com.
