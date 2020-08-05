Christopher Dietrich

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chris Dietrich, 61, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home. Chris was born to Carl and Shirley Dietrich Nov. 23, 1958, in Winona.

Chris graduated from Peterson High School in 1977. He worked at Benson’s Feed Mill for a few years, then joined the U.S. Air Force. When he returned home, he went to school obtaining a degree, and becoming a biotech engineer. He then went to work for Mayo Clinic Rochester, before being transferred to Jacksonville, where he worked until he retirement at age 58. When visiting his family in Minnesota, he enjoyed, golfing, fishing, camping and seeking out friends.

He married Anne in 1995 in Ocala, Fla. The couple later divorced. Following retirement, the doctors and nurses he had worked with at the hospital often commented how much they missed him. Chris could often be seen boating and fishing with his friends in Jacksonville.

Chris is survived by his mother, Shirley of Rochester, Minn.; his sister, Debra (Jim) Dolan of Dodge Center, Minn.; brothers, Mike (Lisa) of Clearwater, Fla., Steven of Rochester; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his good friends, Ted and Frank.

Chris is preceded in death by his father, Carl; and his grandparents.