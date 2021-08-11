Christ G. Brown, 58, of Stockton passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse, Wis., due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Christ George was born September 12, 1962, in Winona to Jerry and Madeline (Wherry) Brown. He married Kay Hinkley on October 23, 1983, and together they had two sons: Thomas and Daniel. She preceded him in death April 13, 2010. He later married Laura R. Laehn.

Known as Blue Dot to many, Christ enjoyed playing softball, golfing, bowling, fishing and hunting. He also coached the Stockton youth baseball program to many victories. As a grandpa, he loved watching his granddaughters play softball and spending time with them at the farm.

He is survived by his wife, Laura; two sons: Tom (Sara) Brown and Dan (Hilary) Brown; grandchildren: Lillian, Hailey, Carley, Kenzey, and Zoey; siblings: Lanny Brown; Kim (Fred) Berg and Lori (Jack) Stoltman; two step-sons: Eric Laehn and Ethan Laehn and other relatives.

The visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. Immediately following, interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery, Stockton.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, Minn., and Fountain City, Wis.