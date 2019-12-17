Cheryl Randklev

Cheryl Ann Randklev, 73, of Winona passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, surrounded by her two daughters and husband, Peter.
Cheryl was born on Oct. 16, 1946, in Chetek, Wis., to Ben and Goldie (Davis) Jacobson. She was the oldest of four daughters. Cheryl graduated from Amery High School. While in high school she was active in the band and choir, making lifelong friendships. After graduation, Cheryl worked for Fabri-Tek, Medtronic, and retired from the Winona Public Schools. She was an active member of Central Lutheran Church, as well as enjoying book club and card club with her friends.
Cheryl and Peter were married May 18, 1974, in Amery, Wis. They spent 45 years together and built a wonderful life full of warmhearted memories.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Peter; daughters, Jill (Eric) Vulcan and Jennifer (Jeff) Lothenbach; grandchildren, Maddie, Andrew and Callie Vulcan, Mollie Callahan; sisters, Mona (Tom) Johnson, Debbie (Ron) McCready, Tracy (Len) Engstrand; six nieces and nephews, and 16 great-nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Cheryl cherished spending summers up north at the family cabin. While at her favorite place she enjoyed the serenity of the lake, grandkids swimming, laughing with friends and family and sharing time with Peter on the porch. She enjoyed conversations almost daily with her daughters and watching her grandkids school and sport activities. Cheryl was close to her three sisters and looked forward to vacations and visits with her sisters and her brothers-in-law. She also appreciated spending time with her dear friend Judy Woolcott. Cheryl always made time for others and unselfishly gave her love out where needed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, and niece, Christina Engstrand.
A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 19, with the visitation starting at 10 a.m. Both will be held at Central Lutheran Church, Winona. A private burial will be held at the Amery Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.