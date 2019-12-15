Cheryl Ann Randklev, 73, of Winona passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 19, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. all at Central Lutheran Church, Winona. Burial will be in the Amery Cemetery, Amery, Wisconsin. Complete notice to follow. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and Fountain City, Wisconsin. Words of remembrance or sympathy may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.