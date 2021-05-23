CANTON, Minn. — Charlotte G. LaBonne, 82, of Canton, Minn., died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Caledonia Rehab and Retirement.

Charlotte was born October 26, 1938 in Preble Township, Fillmore County, Minn., to Martin and Gilma (Treangen) Dragvold. She went to school in Blackhammer and Houston.

On September 17, 1964 she married William LaBonne. They lived in Monroe Center, Ill., until 1982, when they moved to Minnesota City, Minn., where they owned and operated the Palomino Bar. Charlotte had worked at Grant’s in La Crosse. They moved to rural Harmony where they had a hobby farm with numerous animals and gardens for over ten years. She also owned and operated Labonne’s Drive-In in Harmony for a short time. They then moved to Canton. Bill passed away on April 18, 2018.

Charlotte enjoyed playing BINGO and gambling, baking, her flowers, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.