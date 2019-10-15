Charlotte “Char” M. (Dworsky) Gepner, 98, of Winona, passed away peacefully at Sugar Loaf Senior Living in Winona, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Char was born July 6, 1921, in Minneapolis. She graduated from North High School in Minneapolis and received a degree from the University of Minnesota. Char married Irving Gepner of St. Paul, in 1942 and moved to Winona, where she remained for the past 77 years. She was preceded in death by Irving in 1988.
After raising three children, Char partnered with Irving at Togs N’ Toys and the Checkerboard Shop, retail stores in Winona, selling children’s clothing. Char was an active community volunteer supporting the hospital gift shop as well as other local organizations. She enjoyed playing bridge, daily walks to the neighborhood stores and giving rides to friends who no longer were able to drive.
Char will be remembered for her high energy and friendly demeanor. She was always up for doing something or going somewhere. As she was often heard to comment, “If someone asks me to go, I’m going.” Nothing made Char happier than to celebrate with friends and family, particularly at special events.
Char is survived by her three children, David, Richfield, Minn., Jeffry (Carol), Madison, Wis., and Patti Etkin (Shannon), Duncan, BC, Canada; eight grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
An extra special thanks to Dr. Daniel Parker and his staff from Winona Health and the entire staff at Sugar Loaf Senior Living. Your kindness, thoughtfulness and helpfulness were very much appreciated by the Gepner family. A graveside memorial service will be held for Char at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Minneapolis Jewish Cemetery, Penn Ave. S. at 70 ½ St., in Richfield.