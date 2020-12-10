Charles Marlowe Doffing passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Benedictine-Saint Anne Winona. A private funeral Mass will be held and his grandson, Fr. Patrick McConnell, will officiate. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, and Fountain City, Wis.