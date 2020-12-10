 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles Marlowe Doffing

Charles Marlowe Doffing

{{featured_button_text}}

Charles Marlowe Doffing passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Benedictine-Saint Anne Winona. A private funeral Mass will be held and his grandson, Fr. Patrick McConnell, will officiate. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, and Fountain City, Wis.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News