Catherine Theis

ALMA, Wis. — Catherine R. Theis, 65, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her home. Catherine Ruth was born July 18, 1955, in La Crosse, Wis., to Robert Sr. and Patricia (Maack) Stark. She graduated from Winona Senior High and Southeast Technical College. On Aug. 24, 2013, she married Richard Theis in Winona.

She was a life-long area resident, retiring from Hiawatha Valley Mental Health, Wabasha, and previously was employed at Winona Health. She enjoyed baking, gardening, painting and spending time with her grandchildren, “Love you lots like polka dots.”

She is survived by her husband, Rick; children, Maggie, Duke, Amie (Mike) Hines, David (Deborah) Zill, Jr., Stacy (George) Joyer, Craig (Amanda) Theis and Daniel Theis; 15 grandchildren, Blake, Donovan, Brendann, Teagan, Ethan, Jonathan, Nichole, Derek, Olivia, Mary, Hazel, Adeline, Ruth, Cody, Bradley; four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Juliana, Lincoln, Milo; father, Robert Stark, Sr.; three brothers, Bruce Stark, Ken (Donna) Stark, Robert Jr. (Carol) Stark; sisters, Pam Billiet, Vicki (Mike) Wicka, Le Jean (Larry) Dennis; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Stark; and brother, Tim Stark.