Catherine 'Katy' Carol Knopf

Katie was an active volunteer for the Milpitas High School “Fusion” Marching Band, while her daughter was in high school. Always a supportive parent, Katie was always ready to drive Kathy to any lesson or rehearsal that was needed, even if it meant hours of driving and waiting. “Grammy” to her grandchildren, Katie was a voracious reader, often reading more than one book at a time. Her favorites were Janet Dailey, Nora Roberts and Celeste De Blasis. She enjoyed arts and crafts and puzzles. For the last three years, she had been under the loving care of New Century Hospice of Castle Rock. They took great care to make her last days peaceful.