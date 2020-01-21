Catharien Geneveva Cummings, 92, of Winona was welcomed into Heaven, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at her home.
Catharien was born Feb. 26, 1927, in Winona, to Leo and Geneveva (Burbach) Monahan. She was a nanny for the children of Max Conrad, which allowed her to attend high school in Hopkins and she graduated from Winona Senior High School. On Sept. 25, 1948, she married the love of her life, Donald Cummings. They made their home throughout the Homer and Witoka area—raising seven children who were truly her pride and joy. Her faith was important to her and she was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wilson.
Catharien was a talented seamstress. She enjoyed reading, birds, camping, trips to the casino, traveling and spending time on their farm. She and Don loved to ride horses and belonged to the Winona Valley Riders. Her family was always her first priority and there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for them.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Don; children, Mary Cummings (David Zenk), Bonnie (Jack) Vaughn, Donna Cummings (Marni Henke), Barb (Fergie) Ferguson, Cindy (Tim) Kertzman, Bruce Cummings and Marty Cummings; grandchildren, Melissa Petschow, Danielle Coey, Josh Vaughn, Jessie Geisler, Derek Pozanc, Dustin Pozanc, Andy Kertzman, Jack Kertzman and Cade Cummings; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Neil (Vickie) Monahan and Eugene (Barb) Monahan; brothers-in-law, Joe Kiffe and Jim (Dixie) Cummings; sister-in-law, Shirley Schossow; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Cummings; grandson, Shane Petschow; son-in-law, Lynn Hanson; brother, Raymond (Jackie) Monahan; and sister, Rita Kiffe.
Funeral Mass will be noon Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wilson, with the Reverend Glenn Frerichs officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Hoff Celebration of Life Center—Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Catharien, sign her online guestbook and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.