Carolyn Jeanne Kryzer, 34, of Winona died Thursday, July 16, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview. Please leave a memory of Carolyn and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family.