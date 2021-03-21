STILLWATER, Minn. — Carole Stoa Senn of Stillwater passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a brief illness. Carole was born in 1955 in Aberdeen, S.D. She spent most of her early years in Winona, where she developed her lifelong love of horses. Carole graduated from Winona Senior High School and then attended Winona State University and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, graduating with a degree in English. She married Sabon Crook in 1978 and they operated a goat farm in Westby, Wis., for several years prior to their divorce. Returning to her love of horses, she later married Jay Jackson and lived on a horse farm near Decorah, Iowa. He died in 1986.

She subsequently moved to Helvetia Stables in Stillwater, where she found her greatest happiness in training and riding horses, specializing in dressage. She also loved to knit and sew. She married Hans Senn, a renowned horse trainer, in 1993.

Carole’s life was changed forever in 1995 by a cerebral aneurysm that left her physically impaired, but still remarkably strong mentally and emotionally. She was an inspiration to many as she faced her struggles with courage and unrelenting cheer. In spite of her disabilities, Carole was able to publish a book of poetry and memories in 2017.