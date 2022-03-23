WINONA, MN—Carole Ann Tomaszewski, 72 of Winona, MN, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022, at home. She was born in Winona on September 4, 1949, to John and Grace (Kluzik) Grochowski. She married Gordon S. Tomaszewski in 1971 and he preceded her in death 2014.

Carole was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Winona and except for a few years, was a life-long area resident. She enjoyed running, sewing, and listening to old country music.

Carole is survived by her children: Rene Pitkin, Tina (Dennis) Batsch, Eric Tomaszewski, and Danielle Tomaszewski; five grandsons: Bradley, Carl, Matthew, Ethan and Liam; a sister Jean (Bill) Rowekamp and a brother Allen (Sherri) Grochowski.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a sister Patricia Gernes.

Funeral prayers will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.