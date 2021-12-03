Carole Ann Doxtator, 69, began her journey home on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the Marshfield Medical Center surrounded by her children. Carole was born on January 21, 1952 in Shawano, WI, to the late Harvey and Eleanor Martin.

She was an enrolled member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans. Carole spent her early adult years raising her children and living her life to the fullest. Carole has made multiple NE WI and SE MN towns her home throughout her life. She spent her later years being one with nature, adopting any stray animals she could. She loved knitting and watching a movie from her extensive movie collection.

Carole is preceded in death by her son, Gregory Doxtator; her parents: Harvey and Eleanor Martin and many other family and close friends she considered family.

Carole is survived by her children: Schyler (Tambi) Martin of Plainview, MN, Sophrona (Tim) Fuller of Plainview, MN, Shane Doxtator of Rochester, MN and Syd (Erin) Doxtator of Rochester, MN; nine grandchildren and several family members and close friends.