Carol Lilla

Carol Josephine Lilla, 68, died unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Montgomery, Minn. She was born Dec. 22, 1950, in Winona, to Francis (Joe) Lilla and Lois (Berg) Lilla. Carol graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1969. During her college years, she participated in Winona City Softball Leagues under the coaching of “Cheer” Ives. She graduated in 1973, from Winona State College with teaching and coaching degrees. She began her career at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School. At the time of her death was teaching at Tri City United Public School. The highlight of her career was teaching and coaching girls softball, basketball, and volleyball. She was a member of Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
Survivors include sister, Ann Golden; nieces, Kelli Golden (son, Payton), Nicole Golden (children, Nick and Annie); special cousin, John Przytarski, all from Winona; along with many other cousins spread across the U.S. Carol is also survived by her Montgomery families, Roger and Donna Ruhland (Mike, Dawn, Cori, Justin) and Dan and Deb Bednar (Tyler, Jenna). Preceded in death by parents, “Joe” and Lois “Berg” Lilla; brother, Joseph Lilla; grandparents, brother-in-law, Dave Golden; six uncles, five aunts, two cousins, and Deb Ruhland.
Carol will be deeply missed by those who were impacted and loved by her through teaching, coaching, and friendships.
A celebration of life for Carol at was held at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at TCU High School Gym followed by a social gathering in the TCU Commons area.