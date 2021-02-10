LEWISTON — Carol Jean Honsey, 77, of rural Lewiston passed away peacefully at her home Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Carol was born Sept. 24, 1943, to George Sr. and Lucille Ann (Miller) Loth, in Winona. On June 17, 1962, she married Stanley Allen Honsey in Lanesboro. Carol worked at Brach’s Candy Factory in Winona for 24 years. They lived in Lanesboro, then moved to Eagan, Minn., then moved to rural Lewiston.

Carol is survived by four brothers, George Jr. (Barb) Loth of Park Rapids, Minn., Jim (Nancy) Loth, Richard Loth, Robert (Pat) Loth all them Winona; brother in-law, David (Jan) Honsey of Arizona. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley; brother, Rodger; sister, Margaret Brabbit; sister-in-law, Sharon Loth.

A private funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Johnson-Riley Funeral Home in Lanesboro, with visitation one hour before services at the funeral Home. Burial will be in the Lanesboro Cemetery following the service.

Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com.