SHERRILL, Iowa — Carlyle L. Olson, 77, of Sherrill completed his earthly journey Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. To honor Carlyle's life, his celebration of life for family and friends to gather and visit will be held from 1 until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Breitbach's Country Dining, 563 Balltown Rd., Balltown, Iowa. Family and friends are also invited to visit from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, 1476 West Broadway, Winona. Carlyle's memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with burial following at the Bush Cemetery in Ridgeway, Minn., where full military honors will be accorded. Online condolence's for Carlyle's family may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Carlyle was born June 29, 1942, in La Crosse, Wis., a son to Hector Sr. and Ida (Selke) Olson. He proudly served in the U.S. Army before being united in marriage to Norma L. Stark. They spent their lives together raising their family as Carlyle invested over 28 years as a Supervisor at John Deere. He was a kind and generous man who enjoyed collecting beer steins and hunting. A problem solver by nature and his ability to fix anything were always on display and his love for others was surely his best trait. We will miss Carlyle with all of our hearts and carry his memory close through each day until we meet again.
You have free articles remaining.
Carlyle's surviving family members include his loving wife, Norma Olson, Sherrill; his four children, Scott (Kim) Olson, Sherrill, Steve (Angela) Olson, Peosta, Iowa, Sherri (Joey) Sigwarth and Shelli (Rick) Schmitt, both of Balltown, Iowa; his eight grandchildren, his seven siblings, Janet Konkel, Sonja Dulek, Dennis Olson, Denise Stark, Doreen Mish, Debra (Dave) Burce and Hector (Karen) Olson; his in-law's, Fred Hardtke and Linda Olson; along with countless nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbors.
Carlyle was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Ralph (Arvilla) Olson, Arlan Olson Karen Hardtke, Roger Olson and Loren Olson; and his in-law's, Dan Konkel, Rodney Dulek, Sue Olson, Fritz Stark and Leroy Mish.