WINONA/FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Carl S. Dailey, 79, of Winona and formerly of Fountain City passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.
Carl Sidney was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Hinckley, Minn., to Sidney and Minnie (Nuehring) Dailey. He graduated from Chatfield High School, Chatfield, Minn. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963 and was honorably discharged as a Boats mate. On Oct. 17, 1970, he married Sandra Buchholz at St. Michael’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Fountain City, and they lived in Fountain City for 47 years and moved to Winona, in 2017.
He retired from Watkins in 2001, after 32 years; then worked at Technograph for six years and also for Canamer Services. He was a member of St. Michael’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Fountain City. He enjoyed fishing, casino life, camping, gardening and watching the Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings. Carl enjoyed spending time with family, especially his children, grandchildren and occasionally babysitting his grandchildren.
Carl is survived by his wife, Sandy; four children, Steven Dailey, Michele Beebe, Karla (Michael) Heinz and Bradley (Lori) Dailey; seven grandchildren, Anthony (Jessica), Cody, Danielle, Calaeb, Max, Sid and Khloe; 10 siblings, Anna Wood, Shirley (Lyle) Bartsh, Richard (Connie) Dailey, Brenda Dailey, Bonnie Blaser (Don Olson), Raymond (Patty) Dailey, Gary Dailey, Wally (Susan) Dailey, Michael (Kay) Dailey and Deb (Harlan) Brandhorst; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Brand; and five brothers, Floyd, David, Sidney Jr., Charles and Gerald.
The family will be planning a memorial service with military honors, after the restrictions on public gatherings have been lifted. Interment will be at Fountain City Public Cemetery, Fountain City.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona and Fountain City. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
