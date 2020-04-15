× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WINONA/FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Carl S. Dailey, 79, of Winona and formerly of Fountain City passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.

Carl Sidney was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Hinckley, Minn., to Sidney and Minnie (Nuehring) Dailey. He graduated from Chatfield High School, Chatfield, Minn. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963 and was honorably discharged as a Boats mate. On Oct. 17, 1970, he married Sandra Buchholz at St. Michael’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Fountain City, and they lived in Fountain City for 47 years and moved to Winona, in 2017.

He retired from Watkins in 2001, after 32 years; then worked at Technograph for six years and also for Canamer Services. He was a member of St. Michael’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Fountain City. He enjoyed fishing, casino life, camping, gardening and watching the Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings. Carl enjoyed spending time with family, especially his children, grandchildren and occasionally babysitting his grandchildren.