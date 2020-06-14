Carl P. Johnson

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — Carl P. Johnson, 60, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, surrounded by family, after an eight-year battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lu Johnson, in 2010. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Maria (Guidinger) Johnson; sons, Matt Johnson (fiancé, MacKenzie Thayer) of St. Paul and Alex Johnson of Eau Claire, Wis.; his father, Peter Johnson of Winona; sisters, Jean (John) Jopling of Rosemount and Lisa Turnbull of La Crescent, Minn.; nieces and nephews.

Carl’s greatest joy in life was time spent with family and friends. His ability to connect with people made that time meaningful for everyone.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Mayo Clinic for Cancer Research on Carl’s behalf. Donation information can be found at: caringbridge.org/visit/carlpjohnson. Services will be held when it is safe to gather everyone who loved Carl. Until then, visit his CaringBridge page to share stories or memories.

