Brother Finbar McMullen, FSC, a longtime member of the St. Mary’s University community in Winona, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Catholic Elder Care in Minneapolis, Minn.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, in the St. Thomas More Chapel on the campus of St. Mary’s University in Winona. Brother Finbar will be laid to rest in the Christian Brothers section of St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona.