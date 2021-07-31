Brian August Brossart
Brian August Brossart, age 57, of Winona, MN, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Rochester, MN. Brian was born October 25, 1963 to August and Elizabeth Brossart at Rugby, ND.
Brian graduated from Leeds High School and then attended the University of North Dakota, earning a degree in Industrial Engineering. He worked hard to put himself through school, going to work at 4:00 a.m. and then on to classes at the University. During the summer, he worked for Ton Thompson on the farm in rural Leeds, North Dakota. Brian started his career at Turtle Mountain Company in Dunseith, ND. In 1993, he was hired in Winona, MN by Benchmark Electronics where he worked over 27 years and has lived in Winona ever since. Brian worked tirelessly and was fully committed to his job. It was not unusual for him to work on weekends to complete tasks or conduct experiments. He had become a primary contact for audits, at both Rochester and Winona sites. Brian was a very respected and genuine boss. He was both witty and kind. He helped many people out over the years and would not stand for someone putting another person down.
Brian’s passions outside of work were playing his drums. He was an excellent drummer and had played in several bands over the years. He often said it was a “stress reliever”. He developed a compassion for homeless animals while at the Winona Humane Society. He also enjoyed his flowers. Although during the past few years, Brian wasn’t able to make it home very often, but his family loved when he came to visit.
Brian is survived by his three sisters: twin, Brenda Brossart of Grand Forks, Lynda (Scott) Humble of Cavalier and Deb (Allan) Hoffart of Rugby; two brothers: Ronnie (Rita) of Leeds and Randy (Cindy) of Rugby; many nieces, nephews, cousins; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew, Matthew Brossart and many aunts and uncles.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Rugby followed by a time of sharing and burial at 2:30 p.m. in the Little Flower Catholic Cemetery in Rugby. The service will be livestreamed and to view please click on the link to our YouTube page found on the bottom of his obituary page on our website www.funeralsbyanderson.com . There will be a visitation from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.