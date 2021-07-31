Brian August Brossart

Brian graduated from Leeds High School and then attended the University of North Dakota, earning a degree in Industrial Engineering. He worked hard to put himself through school, going to work at 4:00 a.m. and then on to classes at the University. During the summer, he worked for Ton Thompson on the farm in rural Leeds, North Dakota. Brian started his career at Turtle Mountain Company in Dunseith, ND. In 1993, he was hired in Winona, MN by Benchmark Electronics where he worked over 27 years and has lived in Winona ever since. Brian worked tirelessly and was fully committed to his job. It was not unusual for him to work on weekends to complete tasks or conduct experiments. He had become a primary contact for audits, at both Rochester and Winona sites. Brian was a very respected and genuine boss. He was both witty and kind. He helped many people out over the years and would not stand for someone putting another person down.