Breann Marie Schossow

SAINT PAUL/RIDGEWAY, Minn. — Breann Marie Schossow, 31, of St. Paul, formerly of Ridgeway passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Wilson, Minn. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date when we can gather safely.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

